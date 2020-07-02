A vocal recital called Winter and Love takes place in the Paekākāriki Memorial Hall on Sunday, July 26 from 2.30pm.

"Music lovers will be enthralled by this concert which presents beautifully poignant song-settings with texts from Shakespeare, Housman and Brecht, depicting love and ordinary life," said Mary Gow, organiser of the Mulled Wine Concerts.

"A duo of fine singers, soprano Maaike Christie-Beekman and baritone Robert Tucker are accompanied by pianist David Barnard in this unusual and different presentation of a song cycle drawn from many different writers."

She said the format represented a new departure for the series.

"We usually present classical chamber music with the occasional concert in a lighter vein like our last concert featuring the Rodger Fox Jazz Combo.

"But our audiences have come to expect something adventurous, something that expands their musical horizons and so we have decided to showcase these very talented singers who have put together a delightful programme which is just right for a winter Sunday."

Christie-Beekman studied in the Netherlands and in France.

She holds a master's degree in vocal performance and has sung opera, oratorio and chamber music throughout Europe.

On moving to New Zealand, she was a Resident Artist for the New Zealand Opera and has sung in many performances with orchestras and choirs around the country.

Tucker hails from Australia but was raised in Dunedin.

Robert Tucker.

He is a current Freemasons Opera Scholar with New Zealand Opera.

Barnard is head of accompanying and vocal coaching at the New Zealand School of Music coordinating the team of staff accompanists and vocal coaches.

He is widely known and respected in the choral world.

"The programme draws on songs by Arthur Somervell who draws on the poetry of A E Housman's A Shropshire Lad contrasted with the deeply intoxicating writing of Kurt Weil and his songs, alongside dreamy duets by Fauré and Schubert and the Hollywood Songbook of Hanns Eisler.

"A great opportunity for this seldom heard repertoire to be performed and in the intimate setting it was originally intended for.

"Kāpiti concertgoers are in for an enthralling time."

Ticket pre-sales (until July 24) adults $25, students (under 14) $10. Door sales $30.

Online sales: marygow@gmail.com

Info: 021 101 9609.