Judy O'Byrne, Olivia Marsden and Janine Moody, all qualified arts therapists, had a dream of opening a shared therapeutic space.

So during the lockdown, they came together online and created a plan for Seaview Arts Therapy Collective, in Paraparaumu Beach, to come alive.

They all use the space on different days but meet once a month for peer supervision and to discuss any business.

The trio have come from various backgrounds including counselling, youth coaching, teaching, expressive arts and nursing.

Advertisement

All have completed the master of arts in arts therapy at Whitecliffe College of Arts and Design in Auckland.

This is a three year intensive programme covering theory, clinical placements and all the many modalities of arts therapy.

This is the only educational institute that runs a full masters programme in New Zealand where graduates become registered clinical arts therapists through their professional body Australia New Zealand Asia Creative Arts Therapy Association.

As a collective they work with private clients as well as clients who are accessing funding through primary mental health, employment assistance programmes, ACC (sensitive claims), WINZ, Skylight Trust and the Ministry of Education.

"Arts therapy is for everyone from low level anxiety through to the heavier mental health diagnosis like depression, trauma, autism, dementia, brain injuries," Moody said.

"It's for anyone who has an issue, a problem or experience that has changed their life.

"Arts therapy allows people to express themselves and explore their experiences using a range of different modalities which can include visual art-making, creative writing, drama therapy, nature-based, movement and mindfulness.

"Arts therapy offers people different ways of communicating which is especially useful when thoughts, feelings or experiences are difficult to express in words.

Advertisement

"It considers the arts as powerful agents in assisting people to increase their awareness of themselves and others, promote personal development, self-regulation, support coping skills and bring pleasure while using creative processes to promote healing."

She said each session is planned and responsive to the individual client or group.

"Clients do not need to be 'good at art' or need prior art experiences as the emphasis in arts therapy is on the process of engaging creatively rather than on the final product."

If you are curious about arts therapy and how it could be helpful to you contact Judy, Olivia or Janine.

Judy O'Byrne - judy@creativesolutions.nz

Olivia Marsden - olivia.artstherapist@gmail.com

Janine Moody - groundswell2020@gmail.com