Otaki Museum's new exhibition highlights the history of Main St.

As Time Goes By – the Changing Face of Main Street tells the story of Main St from the time when it was merely a junction on the old coach road route along the beach from Paekākāriki to the Rangiatea and Pukekaraka mission stations in Ōtaki and beyond to Foxton.

"It was the place where horses were changed, their shoes and saddles repaired and coachmen rested," exhibition convener Di Buchan said.

"Mail bags were picked up and delivered and refreshments and a bed were available at several guest houses.

Advertisement

"From 1872 the Telegraph Hotel was up and running with a roaring trade and the places selling wares and services became more plentiful and substantial.

"It was not until 1921 that the section of road between Aotaki St and the Rangiuru Rd-Te Rauparaha St intersection was named Main St.

"Prior to that it was part of Mill Rd.

"The exhibition provides many snippets of information, memories and photos of some of the shops and services that have operated from Main St over the past 150 years as well as some of the events that have shaped the street up until the 1960s.

"There will be quizzes for students – one for primary and another for secondary students – with all correct entries going into a draw for a prize.

"It is hoped this will encourage our younger generation to visit the museum and increase their knowledge of the town in which they live."

The exhibition opens on July 17 with opening times 10am to 2pm Thursday to Saturday.