A free community musical event called Jazz in the Gardens will be held in Marine Gardens, Raumati Beach.

The event, on Sunday, June 28, from 11am to 3pm, will be held regardless of the weather.

If weather conditions are poor, the event will be held in the nearby Waterfront Restaurant & Bar.

The concert opens with local youth jazz ensemble Look Both Ways.

"They're a five piece jazz band of highly talented local college students which have a huge local following," event organiser Chris Craddock said.

Horowhenua five piece jazz band Fine & Mellow take the stage from noon to 1pm.

Then at 1pm the feature artist for the day, Queen Fox Trio, will take the stage.

Kāpiti based vocalist Jess Deacon will be accompanied by professional Auckland musicians for this event.

Now based in Wellington, they will perform a set of classic jazz covers.

"Not to be missed, a treat to have these professional musicians perform," Craddock said.

"Traditionally known for their pop/rock set, for this event these versatile professional musicians will be presenting this jazz set."

At 2pm the ever-popular 12 piece Kāpiti band Brasso, a Latin-American jazz combo, will take the stage.

Featuring a special guest vocalist Tenika Snow, with a mix of classic jazz numbers and some originals written for the band by leader David Langley.

"This local group has acquired a huge following in Kāpiti."

Craddock said the event was indebted to Kāpiti Coast District Council's creative communities funding.

"This free community event would not occur without their generous financial support."

He encouraged people to attend the concert.

"What better way to spend an afternoon in the sun enjoying Kāpiti's local musical talent in the perfect surroundings of Marine Gardens listening to a selection of outstanding music performed by the district's best musicians.

"Bring a picnic basket and blanket, come early, and enjoy four hours of jazz, blues, folk and a little bit of rock."