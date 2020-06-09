A trifecta of shows will help celebrate the reopening of the Te Raukura ki Kāpiti performing arts centre.

The new centre, at Kāpiti College, had opened before the country went into lockdown because of the Covid-19 coronavirus health crisis.

But level 1 has seen the centre reopen to the public and the announcement of the three shows including a comedy night and two musical shows featuring The Maori Sidesteps as well as the Cadenza Choir.

The Winter Warm Up features stand-up comedians Cohen Holloway, Li'i Alaimoana and Sera Devcich.

Holloway is that funny guy from Taika Waititi films Boy to Thor Ragnorok. Alaimoana has gained notoriety after a stellar 2019 in New Zealand and leaving a lasting impression after a successful Australian tour. Devcich has been seen on 7 Days and The Project with sharp jokes and relatable humour.

"Now that it is safe to venture out and gather again, we want to offer something to lift spirits and have a good old laugh," centre manager Sonia Hardie said.

The Māori Sidesteps present their live show while filming for their new series Hari with The Māori Sidesteps to air on Māori TV.

"The group present an evening of song parodies, stunning harmonies and theatrical play as they break down the social idioms that we are presented with in society today and deliver a fresh and enlightening perspective through a Māori lens," Hardie said.

This is a free event but bookings are essential.

The group comprise some of New Zealand's best entertainers including Jamie McCaskill (Shortland Street, Takes a Village), Cohen Holloway (Fresh Eggs, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Boy), Regan Taylor (Mahana, Pop Up Globe) and Erroll Anderson (Ghost in the Shell, Colonial Combat).

"This talented band of entertainers take audiences on a nostalgic and lively ride with their comedic banter and harmonic prowess."

And it will be the 22-strong Cadenza Choir's first full programme when they perform their Dawn to Dusk concert which will also feature images from photographer Brett Hayvice.

"I had an idea that we could give our audience something really different," director Bridget O'Shanassy said.

"I have always wanted to create some drama within a choral framework, and Brett's images, combined with some local poetry, will help portray an unfolding day."

Each piece will represent a time of day, such as Dolly Parton's Light Of A Clear Blue Morning to Eric Whitacre's storybook setting of Goodnight Moon.

The Maori Sidesteps: Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 from 7pm. Tickets www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/hari-with-the-m-ori-sidesteps/paraparaumu

The Winter Warm Up: Saturday, July 4 from 7pm. Tickets www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/the-winter-warm-up/paraparaumu

Dawn to Dusk: Saturday, July 18. Tickets on sale July 2 via Eventfinda.

Tickets also available via the customer service desk in Coastlands.