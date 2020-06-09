Weekly column by Kāpiti's Greater Wellington Regional Council representative Penny Gaylor.

Last Friday was World Environment Day, so it was fitting I attended an announcement about a wetland in our region applying for international accreditation.

I joined Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage for her announcing the Government has given approval to recommend that the Wairarapa Moana Wetlands be given recognition under the international Ramsar Convention.

Wearing my hat (or beanie as pictured) as chair of the Greater Wellington Regional Council environment committee, I joined the minister, GWRC deputy chair and Wairarapa councillor Adrienne Stales, and deputy environment chair councillor Ros Connelly for the announcement, planting of kahikatea, and tasty hot mushroom soup.

Cr Ros Connelly, left, Cr Penny Gaylor, Minister Eugenie Sage, Cr Adrienne Staples.

As Ms Staple said, "Recognition of the Wairarapa Moana Wetlands under the Ramsar Convention would be a real achievement, and not just for the Moana.

"It will raise the profile of the value of wetlands and hopefully support the process of identifying and protecting them throughout the region.

"Over the years we've learned a lot from Wairarapa Moana. It has also brought to the forefront the extensive partnership and hard work from landowners, iwi, local hapū, local authorities and the community­ to protect this taonga (sacred) treasure and to restore it back to health."

Currently, various initiatives are under way to address the environmental changes that have occurred in the last 150 years as a result of human settlement and activity around the Moana.

Since 2008, the Wairarapa Moana Wetlands Project has been working towards the vision Whakaora te repo, ka ora te taonga wai (Restoring our wetland treasure).

This project is as ongoing collaboration between Greater Wellington Regional Council, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, local hapū, Rangitāne o Wairarapa, Department of Conservation, South Wairarapa District Council and the support of local landowners.

Also attending the event to mark this milestone was Ngāti Kahungunu representative Ra Smith, who has been involved in the mission to get this recognition for the wetland.

Ra Smith shared that "Wairarapa Moana is an ancestor of local Māori".

"The area has been and continues to be a highly valued spiritual site for Wairarapa iwi and hapū.

"Wetlands are important sites for all people, as they play a significant role in our future."

Despite the environmental changes to Wairarapa Moana, visitors from across New Zealand and the globe seek out this wetland to enjoy recreational activities, learn about the unique ecology and delve into its rich history.

There are only six other wetlands in New Zealand that have achieved the Ramsar status.

In the Kāpiti Coast GWRC is involved in restoring the diminished peat wetlands of Queen Elizabeth Park - and I'm keen that the dedicated efforts of our agency is not only sustained but is increased - watch this space.