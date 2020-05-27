A winter with not too much rain would be helpful, hopes Fiona Porteous, co-owner of The Cafe at Harrison's.

Fiona and partner Ian Porteous own the Peka Peka-based cafe which is back in business after being shut during the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown and only offering takeaways during level three.

The shutdown meant the cafe had to offload some stock, there was staff nervousness about job retention, and a big question mark about timeframes.

"You think you can manage with four weeks [shutdown] but then it was getting pushed out," Fiona said.

"And level three was so restrictive that there was nothing really in it financially."

Level 2 saw them reopen and they were "heartened by the response" despite a reduction in seating, from 94 to 50, because of social distancing.

A selection of food at The Cafe @ Harrison's. Photo / David Haxton

"Sales have bounced back really well, at this level, but as long as the weather stays okay."

The cafe, which employs 10 staff, has an indoor area and a large outdoor area.

"We're coming into winter which is generally June, July and August, our three quietest months.

"But in saying that last winter wasn't particularly wet.

"So as long as it stays dry, we tick along okay.

"That has the biggest impact on our business.

"And with people not being able to go overseas on holiday, there will be more people sticking around during the year, and possibly other people holidaying around the area too."

The couple also own the Ritual Tea Company, which sources its tea from the oldest organic tea plant in the world — Sri Lanka's Idalgashinna bio garden tea factory.

Ritual Tea Company packets. Photo / David Haxton

They bought the company from the original owner late last year.

"We thought it was a really good complementary business for the cafe, and we sell a lot of tea at the cafe.

"Ian was also looking for a side business we could run with the cafe.

"It was a really good fit."

The product arrives at the couple's home where they blend and package it for distribution.

The product is in various cafes and supermarkets in New Zealand.

Income from the tea dried up during lockdown but online purchases kept it ticking over.

And adding the tea to the We Love Local gift packs helped too.