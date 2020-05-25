That was a bit too close to home. People's heart rates rose sharply as a powerful 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck north of Kāpiti today.

The "strong" earthquake, felt nationwide at 7.53am, was situated 30km north-west of Levin at a depth of 37km.

It sent many people ducking for cover as "long and rolling" tremors lasted for about 30 seconds.

Originally GeoNet said it was a 5.9 magnitude quake but later revised it to 5.8.

There were at least 45 aftershocks in the three hours following the earthquake with more throughout the day.

The aftershocks were categorised as "light" or "weak" earthquakes on the GeoNet website including a magnitude 4.4 located 25km northwest of Levin and 39km deep which struck at 10.44am.

Kāpiti mayor K Gurunathan, who was at home in Ōtaki at the time, quickly got in contact with Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden.

"He said there wasn't any immediate issues which was a relief."

Mr Gurunathan said the earthquake was a "timely reminder" there were other hazards to be aware about other than the pandemic.

It was also a "deja vu moment in terms of the Kaikoura one".

There were no initial reports of damage in Kāpiti.

Fire and Emergency NZ had not received any quake-related calls.

A police spokesperson said no reports of major damage were received but officers made enquiries around the lower North Island to assess any damage to property.

The quake halted train services with commuters experiencing significant delays while lines were checked for damage.