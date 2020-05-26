Weekly column from Kāpiti's Greater Wellington Regional Council representative Penny Gaylor.

In the last few days we have received the brilliant news that NZTA is giving Greater Wellington Regional Council and Horizons $5 million for the next step in getting more trains, most importantly to us on the Kāpiti Coast, to buy new trains to replace the Capital Connection.

The $5m will fund two things, the writing of the next (and ultimate) business case to prove the exact choice of train type - specifically how they will be powered, and secondly to fund the procurement phase.

The procurement phase will involve a tender process that in all likelihood will call for tenders from train making companies around the globe to present their pitch for building the trains.

So to me this $5m represents a first tangible milestone from central government to commit to the $300m to buy the trains GWRC's 2019 business case outlined to Treasury and ministers.

This step has been many years in the making.

Many train users and those in local government organisations have contributed to raising the issue, and working together to explore the solutions.

It is so important to acknowledge those that we work with to get us to this point. No individual ever achieves this type of progress.

I'm thankful to all the support of fellow GWRC councillors, this term and last term.

I'm grateful for the excellent work of GWRC staff and external contractors to present a compelling business case.

There have been many business cases written and circulated - each one got us closer to this point.

Kapiti's Greater Wellington Regional Council representative Penny Gaylor and regional council chairman Daran Ponter.

Two years ago my GWRC colleagues supported our council, allocating a significant amount of money in our Long Term Plan towards the purchase of the trains.

But it was always going to be the Government's significant contribution that could only make this happen.

We've been in this debate for years, prior to being on GWRC when I was the Ōtaki ward councillor on KCDC this was an issue many in the district were pursuing.

Back then the inter-council working group met regularly to discuss this issue and potential solutions.

There really has been an amazing amount of interest and effort over many years.

And there have certainly been a wide range of ideas of what the solution looks like.

Ultimately electrification to Ōtaki remains my aspiration, and the goal of many.

The solution we are currently being funded to explore is the fix that gets us the best winner sooner and at a more affordable price.

The dual mode (eg battery and diesel) or purely battery powered trains offer us security of service to Otaki and north to retain existing services, they enable us to grow the number of services offered, they deliver better environmental outcomes, and the bring economic benefits to our community.