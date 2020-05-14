After Kāpiti's economy was heavily impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown, a survey has found only 25 per cent of Kāpiti businesses were able to operate fully in level 3.

As New Zealand enters level 2, the Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce is encouraging the community to get behind local businesses and support them during this crucial time.

The chamber surveyed members last week on the operational impact of Covid-19 level 3 as part of a nationwide chamber survey to create a national picture of the effects of the virus.

Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce chairwoman Jacinda Thorn said although many people will be feeling a sense of relief as level 2 begins, it will be hard work for many businesses to get back up and running again, especially with new rules and restrictions in place.

"In just seven weeks our economy looks completely different, and the way we run our businesses has changed forever.

"While 23 per cent of Kāpiti businesses who responded to our survey could operate at 75 per cent of previous levels, 30 per cent operated at less than 25 per cent of what they were able to before Covid-19.

"Interestingly, two-thirds have capacity to operate their business online - for the third that don't, this indicates a need for immediate contingency planning."

Commercial rents will be pivotal in ensuring whether many businesses make it through the remainder of 2020.

The chamber survey revealed 36 per cent of businesses had been offered a discount from their landlord during the lockdown.

"This is encouraging to see, and while this flexibility is reassuring in the short term, we need this support to continue as we begin our recovery.

"I want to encourage everyone in our business community to continue to do all we can to help as many businesses as possible make it through."