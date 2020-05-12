Another teddy bear in Kāpiti has been super busy during lockdown and level 3 entertaining people from its front yard.

The Facebook posts of Raumati Beach's Hillcrest Rd-based Mr Bear inspired Paraparaumu woman Valerie Roberts to put her largest teddy, Big Ted, in her front yard in Waterstone Ave.

Creating adventures for her bear has been a highlight of the past seven weeks.

Big Ted was gifted to her in 1984, in Brighton, England, where she was studying for two years.

He went back with her to her home country, Kenya, and then moved with her to New Zealand in 1990.

He has been out on the front lawn in Waterstone Ave each day bringing smiles to passersby.

Big Ted enjoys reading about the Pacific Islands.

Sometimes his friend, Monkey, has joined him.

"Big Ted's mission has been to brighten up the day for people near and far," Roberts said.

His activities have included fishing, bird watching, Anzac biscuit and poppy making, studying, delivering groceries, art, gardening, playing music and yoga.

Big Ted has been learning new skills like knitting and woodwork, and broadening his knowledge of the world.

"It's been a real joy to hear the squeals of delight from children, and seeing adults stop to take photos of Ted's pursuits.

"Many Facebook followers say how much they look forward to seeing what he is doing each day."

One woman told Roberts she came by each day to take a photo to send to her 4-year-old granddaughter in Palmerston North.

Bird study time for Big Ted.

Another preschooler was ecstatic to see Ted doing work on his laptop and drinking tea one day.

One of his final projects in level 3 is creating an Encouragement Tree with cards to thank people for keeping safe and following the rules in their bubbles.

If you would like to receive a card please email val.roberts@xtra.co.nz

Roberts and Big Ted are planning a small level 2 tea party with a few other bears and he is very excited about going on a wildlife safari in the near future.

Roberts said creating Big Ted's adventures at home had been a perfect way to find joy for herself and others during a challenging time.