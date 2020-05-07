Kapiti Run for Youth went virtual this year but was still able to successfully raise $20,583, only $114 less than last year.

With organisers continuing the event but from the safety of their bubble, $15,000 was raised before lockdown through a business sponsorship campaign and a fundraising collection at Coastlands earlier in March.

"Before we went into alert level 4 we made a decision to quickly reposition the event to take place virtually while New Zealand was in lockdown," said campaign manager Helene Judge.

"We did this to encourage participation in a fun and healthy community event during a challenging and unprecedented time for all New Zealanders so we could continue to raise funds for Kāpiti youth-based causes.

"Everyone participating was asked to do it alone or within their bubble and to walk or run in their own neighbourhood, using common sense and the two metre social distancing rule.

"We are proud that our decision to go virtual has paid off and will benefit many young people in our community," she said.

"It's exciting to be wrapping up our 2020 virtual event and to be announcing the result in the lead up to Youth Week, a nationwide festival that runs from May 9-17 to celebrate the talents, passion and success of young people," Web Genius founder and founder of the event Richard Calkin said.

"The aims of this festival align with the underlying inception of Kapiti Run for Youth back in 2011 which continues to be relevant for us today.

"We have closed the event with a total of $20,583 in the bank which is only $114 less than what we raised in 2019 which was $20,698."

Helene said one of the main reasons they persevered with the event in a virtual format was to provide an alternative way for people to come together as a community at a time when coming together in the traditional way was not an option.

"Before lockdown we managed to print and set up more signs around Paraparaumu Beach as we asked all participants to take photos at any of these locations and to post to a pinned post on our Facebook page.

"The outcome is quite extraordinary.

"Before lockdown we had already raised around $15,000.

"During lockdown we raised more than $5000 which is quite remarkable and humbling.

"We had many local people and even a couple with links to Kāpiti who have lived in London for the last 20 years taking part."

The fundraising model focuses on returning as much money back the Kāpiti community and youth as possible.

"This means all funds raised are split 70 per cent to the official fundraising partner chosen by the participant at the time of registration and 30 per cent is retained towards running and promotion of the event," Richard said.

"We want to thank everyone participating whether as an individual or group along with every sponsor as every little bit counts when you are running an event like Kapiti Run for Youth," Helene said.

"We also wish to acknowledge and thank all local business sponsors who supported everyone's efforts and we encourage you all to support these local businesses as we continue to navigate challenging economic times in the months ahead."

The money goes as follows:

-Challenge for Change ($1900.50)

-Kapiti Basketball Association ($625.87)

-Kāpiti College ($525)

-Kapiti Youth Support ($8712.20)

-No 49 Squadron Air Cadets ($539)

-Ōtaki College ($454.37)

-Paraparaumu College ($542.57)

-The Shed Project Kapiti ($590.80)

-ZEAL Kapiti ($518)

In wrapping up the 2020 event a 2021 date has been set for March 21. Check out their website for more information.