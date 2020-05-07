Construction of Coastlands shopping centre's latest commercial building gets under way on Monday.

The double storey building is a mirror image of the existing Takiri House, which opened in May 2017. It was named after the late Takiri Love, an original Coastlands shareholder.

Takiri II will have a footprint of about 400sq m and has about 800sq m of lettable space.

The 420sq m top floor is fully let.

This is Takiri House. A similar one, called Takariri II, is going to be built next to it. Photo / David Haxton

Coastlands chief executive Richard Mansell said the building was expected to take about eight months to construct pre-Covid-19.

"With the new social distancing requirements it is anticipated the building programme will push out to 10 months but this is unknown due to the change in work practices and changes in alert levels."

Mansell said the building has been in planning for eight months and construction was due to start on March 28.

"The directors of Coastlands felt secure to continue with this project because of the strength of the tenant and the willingness of the building contractor to work in an open manner with a no surprises policy.

"They felt that proceeding with the project sent a positive signal to the community that the current economic situation, while stressful, was only going to be temporary and the long-term forecast for Kāpiti was positive."