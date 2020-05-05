A photo of a spider has seen Paraparaumu College student Cru Stevens win a category in the Expressions Whirinaki My Bubble Photography Competition.

He won the high school learners category for his close up photograph of a tunnelweb spider.

Cru, 13, learnt about the competition via an email sent to him by his media studies teacher.

He had some macro-related ideas with one in particular - spiders.

Cru, who has been fascinated with spiders since he was young, had been spending quite a lot of time in his Paraparaumu Beach garden during lockdown looking for spiders.

With spiders as his photographic subject choice, he went hunting, and didn't have far to look.

"There's a bunch of rocks outside my bedroom window and some of them have got tunnelweb spiders in them.

"I sometimes get a slater or something to put in there to entice the spider out because it senses vibrations."

Cru used a Panasonic Lumix TX80 to photograph a tunnelweb spider.

Cru Stevens award winning photo of a tunnelweb spider.

He had to get close though.

"I was one or two centimetres away from the spider."

Cru said the tunnelweb was New Zealand's heaviest spider.

"It has been known to catch and eat mice.

"They are quite common in the garden."

Cru, who starts a photographic course this week, had been photographing other creatures around his property including a vagrant spider and praying mantis.

A vagrant spider. Photo / Cru Stevens

Cru won $200 for his winning close up photograph of the tunnelweb spider.

"I was surprised because they were supposed to announce the winner on May 1 but I was emailed a few days later."

Proud mother Melissa said, "It was really cool.

"He's been doing a lot of study on camera skills.

"I think it's something well deserved."

Cru was thinking of spending his money on a kayak or an underwater action camera.