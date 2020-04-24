A virtual dawn service, commemorating Anzac Day, takes place in households tomorrow from 6am.

The Stand At Dawn campaign encourages all Kiwis to stand at their letterbox, front door, lounge or backdoor while listening to the special broadcast.

Anzac Day services have never been cancelled since they began in 1916.

This year, all dawn services, commemorations and parades have been called off because of Covid-19.

However, even though the public cannot gather together to mark the occasion, it does not mean that the tradition of remembering and commemorating our veterans and service personnel should be cancelled too.

"A virtual service is a unique way for families and communities to remember Anzac Day within the safety of their 'bubbles'," Kāpiti mayor K Gurunathan said.

"The sacrifice everyone is being asked to make as part of the Covid-19 pandemic response is the same kind of Anzac spirit that we honour for all those who have served New Zealand.

He said the importance of this year's Anzac Day was more apparent than ever.

"The pandemic has highlighted our national traits of connectedness, compassion, endurance and ingenuity.

"We are all making huge sacrifices, in a way most of us have never had to before."

Cam Ronald from the Otaki RSA said for their 800 plus members it is an important day for serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.

"Anzac Day is a day for remembering the strength that comes from working together to overcome adversity.

"That quality is now more important than ever."

