Locals helping locals is just what happened last week when Paraparaumu College was in need of cardboard to send out Chromebooks to those students that needed them.

Library manager Kate Cormack had been given permission by Ministry of Education to retrieve the devices from the college and these were cleaned and delivered to the principal's PA Cathryn Lawry who was in charge of sending out the Chromebooks to students.

"There was a lack of cardboard around so we were all scratching our heads a little bit as to how we could package the Chromebooks up safely," Cathryn said.

"'While scrolling through Facebook Thursday I got a few pizza adverts popping up, obviously touting for business for when lockdown was over.

Advertisement

"Then it came to me that a large pizza box is the perfect size to fit a device and power pack.

"I contacted Mediterranean Foods via a contact form to Nina Cuccurullo at the Newtown branch.

"Reza Ghadami, manager at the Kāpiti store, contacted me immediately and arranged it so I could pick up the boxes.

Pizza boxes.

"We are so appreciative of their support with this and hope that once things are a bit more back to normal, that our community supports our local business.

"Hopefully our students who have had the Chromebooks sent out to them aren't too disappointed that the pizza box holds a device, rather than a pizza!".