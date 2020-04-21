Lockdown has been a very busy time for the Kapiti Community Foodbank.

"The biggest thing that has changed for us is that we're dealing with the agencies a lot more particularly Kāpiti Coast District Council which has an emergency line," coordinator Kerry Lovell said.

"They are ringing us, with people who have rung them, who are in need.

"We've had quite a few clients that have come from there, who are new, and we are delivering to them.

"They are people in need, people with health issues, elderly people who are suddenly finding that they don't have any food left because they can't get to the supermarket or don't have any family, and have been trying to do it alone but have run out.

Kerry Lovell at Kapiti Community Foodbank.

"We have been doing a lot of deliveries.

"We've got people who are constantly driving around dropping food off."

The foodbank's client base was different too.

"We're seeing a lot of people who normally would never come into a foodbank because they aren't being paid by their company, they might have lost their job, or don't know where they stand.

"We've had some sad cases.

"We know that when this is all over we won't see them again, and that's okay, it's just good to be able to help those people."

Another group was especially the 16 to 20 year age group who were among the first to lose their jobs.

"And for a lot of them the connection into Work and Income has been a long process."

Inside Kapiti Community Foodbank.

Kerry said people had been very generous.

"We've had incredible support from people giving us money over lockdown which has enabled us to buy food for the first time.

"We have never seen anything like it.

"That has been amazing."

Kapiti Pak n Save had been very supportive.

"They gave us a pallet of toilet paper because they heard we were completely out.

"And they've given us basic foods too."

Waikanae New World had turned up van load of groceries too.

"So great community support."

Kapiti Community Foodbank is based in Kapiti Rd, Paraparaumu.