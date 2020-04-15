The Kāpiti News is a finalist in the Community Newspaper of the Year category in the country's premier media awards.

Kāpiti News, which is part of New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) is one of six finalists in the category at the 2020 Voyager Media Awards.

Other finalists include Mountain Scene/Allied Press, Oamaru Mail/Allied Press, The Beacon/Beacon Media Group, The Courier - Timaru/Allied Press, The Star - Dunedin/Allied Press.

Kāpiti News editor David Haxton said getting into the finals was a significant achievement.

"It's a very proud moment and a testament to the passionate and hardworking editorial and advertising team.

David Haxton.

"Kāpiti News has gone from strength to strength over the years and is an important and cherished part of the local community.

"The team was extremely happy when I emailed them the announcement from the Voyager Media Awards.

"The awards, based on last year's work, are one of the most prestigious and highly regarded events on the New Zealand media calendar."

Voyager Media Awards celebrate excellence in journalism.

Meanwhile, Kāpiti News' sister newspaper, the Horowhenua Chronicle is a finalist in the Best Editorial Campaign or Project category for its Build Our Road campaign in support of the Ōtaki to North Levin Expressway.

Other finalists include the New Zealand Herald, TVNZ, Mediaworks, Newsroom and Stuff.

Horowhenua Chronicle editor Janine Baalbergen said it was a no-brainer to champion the cause, as it was something so important to locals.

"It was one of multiple efforts to convince the Government of the importance of a four-lane expressway around Levin — efforts that paid off as the expressway will be constructed within the next decade."

And former Horowhenua Chronicle reporter Sadie Beckman is a finalist in the Community Journalist of the Year category.

The award winners will be announced in an online event in late May.