Kāpiti residents struggling to get essentials like food and medication because of Covid-19 can now call a new council welfare support number, Kāpiti mayor K Gurunathan said.

"We recognise that there are people in our community that are on their own, have underlying health issues that make them vulnerable or don't have family or friends nearby to help.

"The council welfare support line is there to make sure our residents most in need have access to food, clothing, and other essential items to keep them healthy, safe and warm."

K Gurunathan

Anyone needing urgent support can call the council call centre on 0800 486 486, and they'll be directed through to the council's welfare support team who will be ready to help.

"Our welfare support team is well connected with community support groups in Kāpiti who know our community well and are best placed to help those in need."

Mr Gurunathan said the new number was only for those in our community who don't have a support network and it was important it was used with care.

"We're asking those that can lean on their family, friends and neighbours to get them essential supplies do so to ensure our resources can be directed to those that need our support the most."

The helpline will be staffed between 7am and 7pm, seven days a week.

"We're all in this together and the best way to help those most in need is by sticking to the rules.

"We have one job to do Kāpiti so let's do the right thing by our community and stay home and save lives."

To learn about support available through Government agencies go to www.covid19.govt.nz or call the free government helpline on 0800 779 997 (8am to 1am, seven days a week).

For health advice call Healthline free on 0800 611 116.