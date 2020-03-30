A nationwide bear hunt has been proving popular in Kāpiti.

Started by Debby Hoffman, the idea has taken off nationwide after she created a page 'We're Not Scared' - NZ Bear Hunt to encourage kids to look out for bears around their community while out getting exercise with their household bubble.

People across the country are being asked to place a teddy bear in their window and put a pin on the site's map so children can take part in a safe game while at a distance.

In Kāpiti many people have said they are putting teddy bears in their windows, including Kapiti Rest Home in Paraparaumu Beach's Marine Parade who are encouraging walkers by to come wave to their teddies and elderly residents.

Advertisement

"I just wanted to give children something to smile about," Debby said.

"It's an unsettling time for a lot of people and this can give young ones something to look forward to."

Thousands of homes from throughout New Zealand have dropped pins on the interactive map so children can locate and tick off the teddies they see in different locations.

"We want children to get fresh air but still make sure they're staying 2m away from others.

"Putting a teddy in your window means you can play too without stepping outside.

"Let this New Zealand movement take off and bring some joy and fun to kids (and everyone else) in such uncertain times.

"Pop a teddy in your window, facing the roadside for others to spot."

The idea has taken off with residents from all around Kāpiti stating online that they have placed a teddy bear in their window.

Advertisement

Isabel Haxton, 9, with two bears in her Raumati Beach home. Photo / David Haxton

Search 'We're Not Scared' - NZ Bear Hunt on Facebook to find the map and drop a pin of where your teddy bear is or walk around your local streets and spot them.

The idea is based on the 1989 children's picture book We're Going on a Bear Hunt written by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury.

The book has been popular worldwide with more than nine million copies sold and has theatre and television adaptations.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website