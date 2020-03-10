A former bus depot in Paraparaumu could be converted into a 24-hour fully automated service station operated by Gull New Zealand Ltd.

The industrial zoned site at 3 Kāpiti Rd, which used to be occupied by Mana Coach Services as a bus depot, adjoins the Paraparaumu Railway Station, and is about 2200m² in area.

The proposal includes constructing a forecourt with six dispensers, installation of two underground tanks containing 60,000 litres of fuel each, a combination of petrol (85,000 litres) and diesel (35,000 litres), installation of an oil and water separator, construction of an IT services shed, Gull identification and warning signage, landscape and fencing, leased carparking area (965m²) on the balance of the site.

But the proposal hasn't proved straightforward so it has been publicly notified especially as a Kāpiti Coast District Council consultant planner said the proposal had more than minor effects in some key areas.

Submissions close on Thursday April 2 with hearing details to be advised.

A view towards where a proposed Gull service station would be located. Photo / David Haxton

A report by Wasley Knell Consultants, for Gull New Zealand, said the activity "will be consistent with surrounding activities and makes efficient use of an existing site".

"The service station will be designed and operated to ensure any potential adverse effects are appropriately managed."

A transportation assessment of the proposal, including the design for access and manoeuvring for both customers and tanker deliveries, had been undertaken by Harrison Transportation.

"Harrison Transportation is satisfied the site design is suitable for the proposed use as a service station and it can be readily accommodated within the local transportation environment."

The Wasley Knell Consultants report said "the potential adverse effects of the proposal on other parties are in respect to traffic only" but noted Gull was working with the NZ Transport Agency as part of the the former state highway's revocation project. The site had operated as a bus depot and workshop, the proposal had been assessed as being appropriate within the context of the environment, Gull had been in contact with Kiwirail about legal requirements of the easements in favour of the rail provider, and adverse effects on neighbouring properties and other people were less than minor.

Kāpiti Coast District Council requested consultancy firm Beca provide a peer review of the traffic assessment which led to Beca raising points about the current site layout and concluding it was "not appropriate for the type of activity proposed, and the impact on the network and to the current users is more than minor."

Council consultant planner Yolanda Morgan said the application should be publicly notified "as the effects of the current proposal and in particular on traffic, cyclist and pedestrian safety are considered to be more than minor".

The application can be inspected at council 175 Rimu Rd, Paraparaumu, or online at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/notified-resource-consents