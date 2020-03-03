A large 32m² electronic advertising billboard has been installed alongside part of Kāpiti Rd in Paraparaumu.

The electronic billboard, on private property at 129 Kāpiti Rd, is owned by Go Media Bacbou.

The advertising would only exist on one side facing west towards Paraparaumu Beach.

"The sign went through a resource consent process with a decision being made in accordance with the provisions of the Resource Management Act," Kāpiti Coast District Council resource consents and compliance manager Vijay Soma said.

"The application was publically notified and at the resource consents hearing council officers recommended the application be declined due to the potential traffic and pedestrian safety effects not being acceptable.

"An independent commissioner heard the resource consent application on July 4 and a decision to grant the resource consent was issued by the commissioner on the 5 August 2019."

Close up of an electronic billboard in Kāpiti Rd, Paraparaumu. Photo / David Haxton

Commissioner Dean Chrystal's report said, "Overall I consider that any adverse effects of the proposed sign will be no more than minor.

"Further, I consider that there will be positive effects to businesses, the community and the applicant as a result of the installation of the billboard."

A range of 15 conditions were imposed though.

One included that "image content, including text, must be static and must not incorporate flashes, blinking, movement, rotations, scrolling, animation, full motion video, sequential advertising over multiple frames and must not emit any sound."

Another included the consent holder getting a suitably qualified traffic engineer to establish the injury crash history recorded in the NZ Transport Agency crash analysis system that had been reported in the previous five years in Kāpiti Rd from the stopline at the intersection with Te Roto Drive, to a location 250m to the north (just south of the roundabout).

And then each year, over a period of five years, from when the billboard started operation, provide injury crash data from the same area, from the agency's crash analysis system, to the council via a suitably qualified traffic engineer, against the baseline level already established.

"Where, in the opinion of a suitably qualified traffic engineer, the billboard is likely to have been a contributing factor then the traffic engineer will make appropriate recommentations for any mitigation measures.

"They may include, but not be limited to, reducing the brightness (luminance) of the billboard, increasing the duration of the images displayed at selected or all times of the day, changing the transition time for the images, revising the controls on image content, or removal of the billboard in its entirety."