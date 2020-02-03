Barbara Chatters' brother was evacuated from his home in Australia due to bushfires three years ago and worked for the Western Australia rural fire service.

Hearing about the raging fires now spreading throughout Australia, and with years of experience running community markets, Barbara thought the best way she could help would be to organise a community market to raise funds.

A special Waitangi Day Market is on this Waitangi Day at Lindale.

"My brother was evacuated from his home about three years ago due to the proximity of bushfires but luckily he didn't lose his house, so thought it would be great to do something to help the NSW volunteer rural fire service having seen all the footage of the current fires.

"I have been involved with markets for years and just thought it would be a good way to have a fun day on Waitangi Day and make some money for the Aussie firefighters at the same time."

All proceeds from stall fees, raffles, auctions and the gold coin entry fee will be going to the firefighters.

The market will have over 50 stalls featuring local artists, crafters and foodies.

Other options include Box of Fluffies showcasing their pre-loved eclectic treasures, Glam Jams & Cordials bringing their quirky preserves, Flo's Flowersnz with her bouquets of flowers, Divine Pies and Freddie and Febee Designer Dog Wear with their dogwear and made to measure service.

Lindale restaurant, Anzil, will be open for the day with steak and Hungarian schnitzel sandwiches, along with Kāpiti Coffee, hot waffles and a sausage sizzle.

Entertainment by local music groups Black Eyed Susie and Look Both Ways will entertain crowds along with the Lindale Artists Guild who will be opening up the barn.

The guild will hold an art show on the day with several artists donating pieces for an auction.

The market is on Waitangi Day, February 6, from 10am-2pm at Lindale Village, The Lindale Drive, Main Road, Paraparaumu.