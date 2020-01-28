A young boy's participation in the Kāpiti Coast parkrun on Saturday featured an historic achievement.

It was Daniel O'Sullivan's 250th parkrun.

He received a round of applause from fellow competitors, which numbered over 100, when run director Andy Jenkins announced the milestone.

Daniel, 11, was very proud of the achievement and happy to take the title of youngest New Zealander to reach 250 off his brother.

Advertisement

He might have reached the milestone earlier.

"I used to play other weekend sport so missed a few parkruns when I was younger.

"But now I just do parkrun."

He was introduced to the event by dad Mark.

"My dad started coming to parkrun and then he got us kids to come along.

"My whole family does it including my uncle, aunty and cousins."

Daniel is from Lower Hutt but his family spends weekends in Ōtaki, hence his participation in the Kāpiti Coast parkrun.

He's done various other parkruns in the country but the Kāpiti one, which celebrated its fifth anniversary on Saturday, is a favourite.

Advertisement

"I really like the community there and everyone's so friendly."

Parkrun had a lot of appeal.

"Talking to the other parkrunners, taking my dog for a walk or run, seeing the beautiful courses, and trying to beat my brother.

"I also like that I can choose to walk or run and try and better my time."

Kāpiti Coast parkrun takes place every Saturday at 8am from the Otaihanga Domain.

Competitors take on a 5km course — just you against the clock — running or walking, alongside the southern side of the Waikanae River.

The event is free but people need to register before their first run.

www.parkrun.co.nz/kapiticoast/