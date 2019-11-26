A life saving piece of equipment has been installed at the entrance to the Paraparaumu College gym.

The college's parents' association had fundraised for nearly two years to buy the defibrillator which is worth about $5000.

"We had so many activities from movie nights to car boot sales to help fund this life saving piece of equipment," parents' association president Adele Cherrill said.

But special praise went to the wide range of sponsors for their support including financial — Stones Electrical, Merv Nichols, Kapiti Rotary, Kāpiti Coast District Council, Mills Albert, Big Mac Slabs Furniture, Lions of Parawai, Kapiti Leisure Marchers, Paraparaumu Rotary, Kapiti and Coast Independent.

"We are indeed most grateful to you all."

And special praise was extended to Sharon Gilman, the parents' association's previous representative, and Aaron Mead, the current senior leadership team parents' association representative, "who believed in us and allowed the parents' association to run with this project".

The automated external defibrillator's installation was timely.

"It has already been used by a member of the public to help save a life."

Wellington Free Ambulance has helped with the process of getting the defibrillator and will maintain it for the college.

Adele said the parents' association organises CPR training from Wellington Free Ambulance for the students "so they know how to use this vital equipment, how to remain calm in a crisis and how to get expert assistance for this situation".