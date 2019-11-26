Birthright Kapiti's opportunity shop has moved into bigger and brighter premises.

The charity had been located in Ihakara St since 2006 but has now relocated into Rimu Rd, opposite The Remedy drive-through coffee business.

The ground floor is specifically for its op shop and the first level for offices for its social work.

"We needed to have a location that was a lot more accessible for people to come to," Birthright Kapiti manager Leonie Murch said.

"The biggest feedback we've had from customers is that we weren't visible so they didn't know where we were.

"When they did know where we were there was nowhere to park, even when they came to drop off stuff. It was quite difficult. And we have grown so we needed something that was bigger."

The new shop has been re-carpeted, had two heat pumps installed and a lick of paint applied to walls.

Shop manager Amanda Nevin and a team of volunteers look after the daily op shop operation.

"It's all very exciting," Leonie said.

"The shop is so nice and light too.

"And I think it's a really good location because Rimu Rd is very busy.

"We will attract a lot more people who will find it easier to come in and shop here and drop off things."

Funds generated from the op shop helps with costs related to Birthright Kapiti's social work.

"We support single parent families which is a wide range of anything from perhaps helping sourcing a food bank parcel for them right through to maybe attending Oranga Tamariki meetings where people are really unsure of what's going on and just helping to clarify things. Or going into Work and Income and advocating or making sure the entitlements are correct. Going into schools sometimes.

"It's a wide range of community social work."

Birthright Kapiti, in 110 Rimu Rd, is open Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm and on Saturday 10am to 2pm.