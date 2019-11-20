Many images which featured highly in an international photographic competition are on display in the Paraparaumu Library.

The photographic exhibition, by Roger Smith, from Waikanae, called Our Colourful World, features about 60 images.

"The exhibition is a collection of my favourite images taken during the last three years since my last exhibition.

"These are photographs which mainly have been on media such as GuruShots, which is an international photographic website where people can vote and select photographs.

"These images are the ones that have proven to be winners, and most popular, on that website.

"It's a website where you start off as a novice entering photographs in daily competitions, and as you improve photographically, and gain points and votes, you move up the ranks."

He won an 'under construction' competition category for an image taken in New York.

"I'm top ranked now and am actually a photographic Guru, which is quite rare, because you have to win a competition, and typically there are between 60,000 to 120,000 entries in each competition worldwide.

"That was this year that I got that.

"It has been a good year."

The exhibition images are from nature, architecture and abstract.

"There are some very nice ones from New York this time."

Five of the images are acrylic-faced prints, which were made in Germany — the prints are very high gloss because there's a 6.35mm layer of acrylic on the front.

Roger has been interested in photography since he was a boy growing up in Lancashire.

"When I was 13 my father gave me my first camera, a Coronet Flashmaster.

"Ever since I have been taking pictures."

He's self taught but has done one photographic course at the Inverlochy Art School in Wellington.

Roger has been a member of the Kapiti Coast Photographic Society in recent years, and previously the Wellington Photographic Society.

Photography is also part of his interest in nature and steam trains.

"I use my photography to illustrate my interest in my hobbies, rather than just being a hobby photographer who takes pictures of anything."

Roger uses three cameras:

■Canon 7D Mark II SLR with a 100mm to 400mm telephoto lens — for bird photos.

■Lumix FZ1000 bridge camera with a lens up to 400mm — for travel purposes.

■Olympus TG-5 compact camera — for its macro capability.

His images are taken in 'raw' and then processed through Adobe Lightroom.

Our Colourful World is in the Paraparaumu Library, in the Roderick and Gillian Deane Community Arts Space, until December 6.