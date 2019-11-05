Year 12 student MacKenzie Hobbs has won the supreme award for a second year in a row at Paraparaumu College's That's Artstanding! event.

That's Artstanding! is a collaboration between the extra-curricular arts department and the arts, performing arts, music and textiles departments at Paraparaumu College.

The college put on the sold-out show for more than 200 people including VIP sponsors, staff, and community supporters.

More than 200 students — including four classes of drama, performing arts, and textiles students — contributed to the wearable arts sections.

Supreme award winner: Recycle I.T. by MacKenzie Hobbs. Photo / Jack Penman

"Honestly, I was shocked to have won again," MacKenzie said.

"Those I've seen win in the past, at least to my knowledge, have had only one win.

"To have won twice is truly incredible and something I never thought I'd be able to achieve."

MacKenzie's garment Recycle I.T. was made from recycled computer parts.

"The skirt was primarily made from stripped computer cables and had motherboards and CDs incorporated into it.

Best use of colour highly commended: Birds of a Feather by Eva Weld, Ella Harvey, Sonny Edwards. Photo / Jack Penman

"The top was made from keyboard keys, thinner wire cables found on the inside of the larger computer cables and foil strips also found on the inside of large computer cables.

"The staff was a long piece of wooden dowel wrapped in computer cables and topped off with a cable adapter on top."

Also winning last year, MacKenzie started her garment straight after last year's win.

"For the past three years I've tried to make garments using almost nothing but recycled materials.

"Last year I won with a dress made entirely from paper and paper origami.

Most wearable garment top award for best construction: Guardian by Faith Rankin and Della Rankin. Photo / Jack Penman

"The paper I used on that garment was all recycled paper and it took me close to a year to complete, as I folded each piece of origami by hand myself.

"Conveniently my mum's work happened to getting rid of a bunch of computer parts the day after last year's wearable arts.

"I saw this as another opportunity to continue my recycle garments theme and happily accepted the parts to make my piece for this year."

Entering since she was in Year 9, MacKenzie's first entry was a 'half princess-half swamp princess'.

In Year 10 she entered a garment made from Coke cans and can tabs called Queen of Coke and last year she entered the origami paper dress titled Recycled Bride.

Bringing together the artistic and creative talent within the college, the event included wearable arts and mask entries, along with a number of performing arts acts.

Interspersed with the wearable art were performances from Paraparaumu College's kapa haka, jazz and rock bands, poly club, dance acts, solo singers and barbershop.

Appreciating the sell-out success, the college would like to thank all their sponsors and the community for their support.