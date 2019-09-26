Paraparaumu College student Aly Snowsill is the year 12 national champion in solo dance after competing at the Dance NZ Made national competition last weekend.

Competing in Palmerston North with schools from around New Zealand, Aly took out the year 12 category and came third overall in the solo category.

"It was such a good feeling to know that I was one out three that were selected from the Palmerston North Regionals to go and dance at the national finals," Aly said.

"It felt amazing winning the year 12 category.

Advertisement

"I was speechless at first but then was hugely grateful to be able to win the award.

"There were a lot of amazing dancers dancing in my category. It could have gone anyway."

Aly Snowsill at the Dance NZ Made national competition.

Choreographing her own dance, the inspiration for her piece came from the lyrics of the song Say Something.

Receiving high marks for her creativity Aly said, "I would describe the piece as a very emotional contemporary dance".

Juniors Olivia Duncan and Gemma Lew came runners up in the national duo/trio competition.

Competing with a pointe dance called Survivor they came away with the 1st Runner Up award (second place) for the year 9/10 category.

"The girls and I are extremely happy with their result as the category had 22 entries," Paraparaumu College teacher in charge of dance Courtney Robinson said.

"The judges noted they enjoyed the twist on classical ballet."

Advertisement

Competing against 21 other teams, the PC Mega Crew also delivered a polished, fierce and bold performance among tough competition.

"Though they did not place, their performance was executed outstandingly and the evening was a long one so I'm proud of the girls for performing such a polished routine at about 10pm.

"I'm glad the students had this opportunity to perform and show off the talent that I get to see in my classroom everyday. Dance NZ Made nationals has been a great experience.

"Everyone put in multiple hours a week, usually giving up lunchtimes leading up to it, but seeing them compete at a national level is worth it.

"It was such a great learning environment being exposed to so many different dance styles and interpretations."