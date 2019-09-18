This time of the year is academic crunch time for high school students but that hasn't stopped the schools' resounding success in a number of arts competitions.

Paraparaumu College: Hip Hop

Another successful outing for the Paraparaumu College hip hop mega crew has resulted in a second qualification at a national competition this year.

Competing at the Wellington regional NZCAF New Zealand Schools Hip Hop Competition in the mega crew category, Paraparaumu performed a fierce set which was enough to take out the category and make it into the national finals in Queenstown.

However, due to travel costs and logistics the crew turned their focus to competing at the regional Dance NZ Made competition at Regent on Broadway in Palmerston North.

With the national finals for this competition being held in Palmerston North the crew were determined to make it through to the nationals.

Competing at the regional competition earlier this month the crew won their open team section, also receiving the most points out of the 42 entries on the day.

"It was a massive achievement," Paraparaumu College extra-curricular arts director Clare Thorley said.

Soloist Aly Snowsill also won her section, qualifying for the national finals.

Choreographing her own dance, Aly will be competing at the national finals alongside the mega crew this weekend.

Kāpiti College: Barbershop

Kāpiti College mixed chorus Mixed Fortune performing at the Young Singers in Harmony competition in Christchurch.

Singing their hearts out at the national barbershop competition in Christchurch, Kāpiti College has had its best year yet at the Young Singers in Harmony competition last week.

With five groups qualifying for the hotly contested national competition that draws schools from all around New Zealand, the school has a history of placing well in the competition.

This year Kāpiti College entered three choruses, the girls' chorus KC DeciBelles, boys' chorus Coastal Local Vocals, mixed chorus Mixed Fortune, and two quartets — Year 12 girls' quartet Fortitude and mixed quartet Dollar Mix.

"It was the most groups we had ever taken to nationals, and overall, the most successful," Kāpiti College music teacher Bridget O'Shanassy said.

"Although we have had placings before, we have never won any category."

Mixed Fortune won the mixed chorus category with KC DeciBelles and Dollar Mix placing third in their categories.

"I was not surprised we won the mixed chorus as the auditioned group are a fantastic bunch of kids, great singers and hard workers."

The group has been singing together since the start of the year and are all members of choirs and other groups too.

"They have just gone from strength to strength over the last six months.

"It was a bit of a shock to get third in girls' chorus, as we had needed to do quite a lot of catch up earlier in the year.

"They sang so well on the day and put their heart and soul into delivering the message of both songs they sang."

In their first year at nationals Fortitude placed fifth and Coastal Local Vocals placed a very close fourth.

"Highlights would most certainly be watching the guest quartet After Hours from Illinois perform.

"Other highlights would be seeing hundreds of competitors dancing and chanting during breaks and just loving each others' company as well as performing in the Parade of Champions — as champions."