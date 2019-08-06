The Kapiti Health Shuttle has a new mini bus which has wheelchair access.

A Safe Kapiti (ASK) has purchased the VW Crafter mini bus that has nine passenger seats as well as access for one wheelchair.

"We can now provide an alternative mode of transport for people in wheelchairs and at a reasonable donation cost," ASK manager Kim Nye said.

Wheelchair access into the Kapiti Health Shuttle. Photo / David Haxton

The new vehicle, which will be driven by Tobi Earthwood, has been made possible mostly through a $60,000 donation by the Lion Foundation.

Advertisement

Support from the local Kapiti Health Advisory Group (KHAG) has recently seen ASK's patronage grow.

"This is due to a new attachment to outpatient letters that they funded and influenced the Capital and Coast District Health Board (CCDHB) to give to Kāpiti residents that provides them with a range of transport options," Kim said.

"Now people have this attachment with their outpatient letter they are able to contact ASK well in advance of their appointment to ensure they get a seat on the bus and also allows them and us the chance to alter appointment times or dates with the DHB if they have been made them outside of our travel times.

"The CCDHB are very accommodating with making changes if they know you are from Kāpiti and are wanting to ride the shuttle."

ASK receive funding to operate the service from the Kapiti EMS Trust allowing them to continually provide door to door transport at a reasonable and low donation expectation cost.

"We cannot take the pain out of the hospital visit but we can take the strain out of the travel."

ASK provide comfortable travel to anyone in the Kapiti district who are needing to travel to Wellington and Kenepuru hospitals for outpatient appointments.

They provide a door to door service for people who have morning appointments booked Monday through to Thursday.

Advertisement

To book a seat on the Kapiti Health Shuttle phone: 0800 502 066.