The popular Paraparaumu Beach Saturday Morning Market is set to relocate to Maclean St from Saturday October 5.

"We are proposing the market relocates to Maclean St, between Marine Parade and Seaview Rd, as well as earmarking Maclean Park, excluding the carpark, as additional space to allow for potential growth in the future," Kāpiti Coast District Council economic development manager Darryn Grant said.

"This would give surety that the market has a site to operate for many years to come."

Maclean St, the new location for the Paraparaumu Beach Saturday Morning Market. Photo / David Haxton

A partial road closure in Maclean St, between Marine Parade and Seaview Rd, was required while the market was in operation.

Advertisement

Stalls would be positioned in the carparks along both sides of the road allowing visitors to walk the footpaths and access Maclean St shops.

"We believe this option will provide plenty of space for stallholders, improve the visibility of the stalls, attract a wider range of customers, and bring more business to nearby shops."

Street parking on neighbouring roads will be unaffected.

The road closure is proposed to be in place from 5am to 3pm each Saturday and traffic management will be run by the market.

The market, which is approaching its 20th year of operation from various locations, has been working with the council and the local business community to find a permanent base in Paraparaumu Beach that will allow for growth.

The search was also because the market's current location, on a large carpark close to Maclean St, has been earmarked for private development.

The carpark where the beach market is currently held. Photo / David Haxton

Warwick Halcrow, who co-owns the market with Kevin Jones, said, "We're really excited that we've found a solution that allows us to continue on in Paraparaumu Beach.

"The market has become an incubator for Kāpiti's smaller traders and growers to get their start and test their products."

Advertisement

"Ensuring the market continues to operate is not just about us though, and it's not just about buying and selling things.

"We often call it our community centre without walls.

"We've built a wonderful venue for people to come together and that's a very special thing."

Paraparaumu Business Association chairwoman Sharon Hunter said, "Moving to Maclean St is a big win-win for everyone.

Maclean Street. Photo / David Haxton

"We see a significant increase in visitors to the Paraparaumu Beach township each Saturday because of the market and making it even easier for those visitors to access and enjoy our shops and amenities is great news for our local business community."

Mr Grant said, "We see vibrant, well-managed markets like the Paraparaumu Beach Market as a key platform for supporting diverse local business.

"It keeps spending in the local economy, encourages people to support small businesses and try new things, and brings our people together.

"We are keen to work with other markets in the district to ensure Kāpiti is a place of best practice.

"We can provide practical advice and support to owners and operators, as well as directly to stallholders to ensure they are clear about their responsibilities."

Subject to relevant approvals, the market will relocate to Maclean St from Saturday October 5.

Any person affected by the closure may lay a formal objection with the council no later than 28 days before the proposed closure.

This means formal objections must be received by September 6.

Objections can be made directly to the council.