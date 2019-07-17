From Te Horo to West Virginia, Ethan Mackay, 15, has been chosen as one of 41 Scouts from around New Zealand to attend the 24th Scout World Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in West Virginia.

Attending national jamborees in New Zealand after being involved in Scouts for nearly 10 years, the world jamboree is on a larger scale than ones Ethan has attended before.

He is currently on his way to the States, with the jamboree on from July 22-August 2.

"There will be lots of outdoor activities to do and lots of different cultures to immerse yourself in," Ethan said.

"There are planned cultural events and evenings and well as the traditional campfires."

With around 35,000 people attending from 152 different countries the Waikanae Venturer is looking forward to the traditional camping activities and meeting people from all around the world.

"I'm looking forward to meeting people from different countries, trading badges and learning more about their cultures.

"I'm looking forward to trying all the different activities such as the 8.8km zipline, white water rafting, canoeing, mountain biking, scuba diving, and archery."

Following in the footsteps of his father who is a Scout leader and his grandfather who was a Scout leader back in the 1950s, Ethan joined Keas at the age of 6 and is now a Venturer.

Last year he achieved the highest award in Scouting, his Chief Scout Award.

"I like being in the outdoors, working together as part of a team and meeting new people."

With his parents as his biggest supporters, the trip is self-funded with Ethan receiving a grant from the Wellington Masonic Youth Trust, along with support from his friends and family.