The Kapiti BMX Club has been awarded BMX Club of the Year at the Cycling NZ annual awards ceremony last month.

Kapiti BMX Club life member and former president David Leyten accepted the award on behalf of the club at the awards ceremony in Cambridge.

The ceremony brought together road and track, BMX, mountain bike, and schools cycling communities to recognise and celebrate the achievements and contributions of riders, coaches, officials and clubs throughout the year.

Action from Flats Nats in Kāpiti.

"It was a great honour for me to be asked by our club president Dave Kirkman to attend the ceremony on behalf of the club.

"Having been involved in the club for many years, I know the huge amount of work that has gone on behind the scenes by our very dedicated and enthusiastic committee to make the club what it is.

"Our members support the club's weekly activities with very high rider attendance and parent involvement, and the positive atmosphere in the club is second to none.

"The recognition via the award is something to be proud of and celebrated by the whole club."

In a statement made on the night, BMXNZ pointed to Kāpiti's growth coupled with great results at nationals as reasons for awarding this club the honour of BMX Club of the Year.

"Growth is great for the sport and the clubs, and this is a result of many small positives that Kāpiti deliver to their local community.

Andrew Pfahlert, left, Ella Giddens and Tom Coleman were successful this season for Kāpiti.

"From a track that fits in well with the local community, that threads around a playground, to sprocket programmes and even a training focus for mature riders, to events that pull the fun back into a very competitive focus, with their annual Flats Nats, which is for flat pedals only.

"Not to say it's all fun and games, Kāpiti walked away with some great results at the recent nationals as well, holding the clubs head high on the national scene."

Kapiti BMX Club's Gregg Giddens said, "Our club is strong because we put fun before anything else.

"Our club nights are grouped into ability racing not age and we also have a trophy series that local businesses sponsor every year.

"This gives us some exciting racing on our six corner race track which isn't common for small clubs as most only have three.

"We also have high achievers nationally as a result of a strong grass roots background.

"Not forgetting our helpers that make our club tick, from families to committee members we are only as strong as we are because of this group effort."