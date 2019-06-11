Paekākāriki resident Wayne Moore is competing at the Nurburgring motorsports complex in Germany, for a record 25th time this year.

The 24-hour endurance race car driver has raced the circuit under many different circumstances on its ever-changing surface, including while mourning the loss of his father and during the year the race qualified for the Guinness World Records as the largest motor racing event in the world.

That was when the now-thriving industry park was still a field of yellow rapeseed and when speed limits were imposed as a result of a fatal crash.

Wayne has seen the many highs and lows of the historic 25.3km circuit which runs through the Eifel Mountains annually.

Wayne Moore.

"Nurburgring is the 'n' of my DNA," Wayne said.

"Aside of German-nationals no race driver in the world has competed more times in this event.

"In 2018 there were entries from 30 nationalities in over 20 makes of vehicles.

"I'm thrilled by the enormity of the race and of the Nordschleife race track despite having raced over 30,000km on its ever-changing surface."

This year Wayne, 67, will join Danish Scangrip Racing with Niels Borum and fellow Kiwi Michael Eden.

"Our 3.5L twin-turbo BMW 335 E92 is tested and proven but may struggle in 2019 with factory teams from Mercedes, BMW, Aston Martin and Toyota Gazoo Racing all entered in the normally privateer-dominated SP8T class.

"We have a goal to finish, and for many years have completed the challenge of 24 hours well ahead of faster cars which have experienced problems on the way."

Wayne has established a following over the years and expects the celebration of 25 years to be very special and memorable.

With such a long course to navigate, Wayne's least favourite Nurburgring event was his first trip there.

"Although there are now avid followers using PlayStation and Grand Turismo to find at least the direction of the track, at 25.3km it was impossible to learn to navigate from one visit.

"One favourite race is hard to pick.

"The two when we won our class will always remain special, as do the ones when we overcome early problems and finished with a trophy."

Since his first race Wayne has trained many other race drivers on the course.

Working with the Ministry of Justice in leadership and management development in Wellington Wayne is used to training people, be it in a different environment.

"I've trained many Kiwi and Aussie race drivers over the years on the nuances of this amazing place and it's always humbling over-laying adult learning principles with my hobby."

Over recent years safety regulations have been improved and no driver may now drive more than three hours without a two-hour break.

Many teams race with the maximum of four drivers but Wayne is proud to be part of a three-person team, despite his age.

"While being older, I'm also fitter and better prepared than I have ever been before.

"I'm looking forward to race weekend from June 20 to 23."

Wayne's introduction to the Nurburgring 24-Hour Race came through an invitation from Florian Schmidt who he co-drove with in New Zealand in the early 1990s.

Wayne has also raced in Dubai three times in 24-hour races and Bathurst 24 races in 2002 and 2003 but said his highlight will always be Nurburgring.