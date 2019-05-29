If you're up for a good time, have a sense of fun and want something that everyone in the family can enjoy, then Paraparaumu College's production Cats is for you.

After a two-year break, waiting for more experience to come through, an Andrew Lloyd Webber classic has been worked on in the depths of the music department with students, teachers and staff all coming together to produce Cats.

With rehearsals full steam since the start of term one, many a lunchtime and weekend rehearsal has resulted in a show now coming together.

"It has a great sense of fun," Paraparaumu College extra-curricular arts coordinator Clare Thorley said.

Reece Richardson playing Mungojerrie and Katie Fifield playing Rumpleteaser.

"It is great because it appeals to all ages and everyone in the community can enjoy it."

Featuring 45 onstage performers, another eight singing in the background to boost the sound, 16 students and seven adults accompanying in the orchestra, eight stagehands and additional support from staff and parents, the production is the biggest project on the school's performing arts calendar this year.

The production is co-directed by Ella Kinge and Courtney Robinson, produced by Ingrid Van Schooten and Clare Thorley along with support from Claire Neil and Chrissy Perry, and the music directed by Merrick Stein.

Also playing a big role this year is the makeup team whose work practising and painting all the cats faces will cost more than the sets.

More than 15 students will bring the Cats to life, after being trained by ex student Christy Lewis who owns Daizy Design Face Painting.

Along with makeup and costumes the students have been working on characterisation of cats and how being a cat you need to be 'vigilant'.

"Being a Cat, it's almost elegant," said Dominic Vandenberg who plays Munkustrap.

"You've got to be movable but sketchy, quite flowy but quick and sharp."

"Playing a cat is fun, but it's different," says Year 10 student Katie Fifield who plays Rumpleteazer, a mischievous character in her first production with the school.

"Overall it's been a great experience getting to be part of it all.

"If you're up for a good time come and see us."

The show will be held at Southwards Theatre June 20-22.

For more information about show times and tickets visit Ticketdirect here.