The Guardians of Kāpiti Marine Reserve are organising a second annual Kāpiti Community Snorkel event to be held at Rangatira point, Kāpiti Island, on Saturday, February 23, after a successful event last year.

This event is organised by the Mountains to Sea Wellington Trust, an endorsed provider of the national Experiencing Marine Reserves programme in association with the Guardians of Kāpiti Marine Reserve and with support from the local DoC team and Kāpiti Island Eco.

"We are very excited that members of our local community will have this opportunity to experience the underwater wonders of the Kāpiti Marine Reserve and the incredible birdlife and bush of the Kāpiti Island Nature Reserve at this fun, adventurous, family event," said Guardians trust chairman Ben Knight.

"Experiencing the marine life that lives in the reserve first hand is a great way to connect with this nationally important marine space and is a fantastic opportunity for people to see for themselves the benefits that marine reserves provide."

Advertisement

"During their guided snorkel dive, participants can expect to see a variety of marine life including octopus, eagle rays, reef fish such as the red moki, blue cod and banded wrasse, paua, kina, starfish, sea cucumbers, a myriad of kelp species and many other interesting and unique New Zealand marine animals and plants thriving in the reserves protected waters."

"After they've completed their snorkel adventure there will be plenty of time for participants to relax on the beach or head inland to explore the interior of the island via DoC's well marked walking tracks that take you through stunning native bush that is teeming with New Zealand's most iconic and rare native bird life."

New snorkelers are encouraged and all equipment, guides and safety gear is provided.

Tickets for the guided snorkel are $89 per child (minimum age eight years) and $99 per adult and include wetsuit and snorkel equipment hire and the return ferry trip to Kāpiti Island with tour operator Kāpiti Island Eco.

A snorkelling adult must accompany children under 18 years of age.

A reasonable level of fitness is required to participate in this event and participants should be in overall good health.

For more info and to book your spot for this event visit the event page here.