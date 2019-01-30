Coastella artist profile: Rosy Tin Teacaddy

Formed in 2007, Rosy Tin Teacaddy, comprising Holly Jane Ewens and Andy Hummel, have been described as 'gothic folktronica' wrapping their tightly woven harmonies in layers of treated guitar and subtle soundscapes, always with an eye on the song, a heart in a mouth and a lump in the throat.

The duo, from Paekākāriki, have appeared at numerous arts festivals, toured with the likes of Eb and Sparrow and The Eastern, and supported acts including Iron & Wine, Jose Gonzalez and Rhian Sheehan.

In 2013 they received Best Music Award at the NZ Fringe Festival.

Their debut EP, Blind Leading The Blind (2007) opened to audiences with a sold-out theatrical show while their following full-length album The Homeward Stretch was recorded with multi-award winner Lee Prebble, and was warmly received.

Awarded a Wild Creations artists-in-residency grant from Creative NZ and the Department of Conservation, Rosy Tin Teacaddy exiled themselves for six weeks on the shores of Lake Tarawera where they researched, wrote and recorded their translations of local history and isolation.

The album, All Mountains Are Men was released in June 2011 followed by the EP In Kindness or Injury (2015) — a hazy train ride through conflicts of longing.

"Rosy Tin Teacaddy's All Mountains Are Men is an impressive piece of work that finds this duo extending themselves beyond the 'homefire' folksiness of their first album and into a world of Kiwi gothic and folk tronica in which the possibilities see wide open." — Nick Bollinger, RNZ National.