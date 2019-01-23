Music festival Coastella is extending its programme to two days, with Coasted at Southward Car Museum on Sunday February 24 from 1pm to 6pm.

Coastella has teamed up with Radioactive.fm and Tuatara to bring you an easygoing afternoon of electronic dance music on the coast.

Shake off those post-Coastella blues with beats from the legendary John Morales (NYC), Simloco, Coda, Don Luchito and Stefrose.

Morales is one of the most respected names in dance music history, with a career that has taken him all over the world.

Born in the Bronx, Morales cut his teeth DJ-ing at New York's most prestigious clubs including the Stardust Ballroom, Bentleys and the infamous Studio 54.

"Morales is truly dedicated to his craft — his techniques have stood the test of time and have been admired by DJs all over the world since the 1970s," Coastella's Cheree Rider said.

"As a performer Morales is constantly taking songs to an exciting new level, keeping the crowd moving all night long with floor filling disco and house tracks from the 70s, 80s and 90s."

Hailing from Kāpiti, Simloco is a live hip-hop band defined by funky, upbeat-grooves, feelgood rhymes and infectious melodies.

"The band evolved after five successful years as The No Problemos, when their vision became more focused on the outstanding vocals of Isaac Simmonds.

As a band which has grown dramatically since its inception, Simloco is a band to watch very closely, she said.

"Joining John Morales and Simloco we have Radioactive residents Coda, Don Luchito and Stefrose.

"You've probably cut shapes to their mixes on the dancefloors of Laundry, Havana and Club 121, so you'll be in good hands.

"Come down to Coasted for a stripped back dance party — you can go hard and dance all afternoon, or just kick back in the grass with a cool drink.

"Adult tickets for Coasted are just $30 plus booking fee, so why not make a weekend of it and add it on to your Coastella ticket."

Tickets on sale now from www.coastella.co.nz