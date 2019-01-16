The Waikanae Lions Super Garden Trail is on this month, featuring 13 lovingly tended gardens around the town from Waimea Rd, Waikanae Beach to Kotare St and Matuhi St across the tracks.

This is the first year Kevin and Morag Woodley's garden will be featured on the trail after they last participated in 2013 at their previous property on Ngarara Rd.

Moving to Kotare St in late 2014 the couple have had fewer than four years to develop their garden from barely more than a mowed paddock into a multi level garden.

One of two sculptures in the Woodley's garden. Photo / Rosalie Willis

It's now complete with a pergola and bench seats, plantings including a vegetable patch, roses, camellias, dahlias and a variety of other shrubs, perennials and annualsseparated with mulch along with a water feature and sculptures from the Bay of Plenty.

Advertisement

"We've been here four and a half years now and all that was here was a paddock with two fruit trees," Kevin said.

"You wouldn't even call it a lawn.

"We got a plan for the garden done for us and then we followed it or didn't follow it as we wanted to, so this is the end result.

"There's a bit of random planting in there. Some people are surprised that the planting wasn't more symmetrical."

The couple potter around in their garden doing a few hours at a time every other day or so.

"The whole lot doesn't have to be done an once," Morag said.

"Because we've got mulch we don't have to be weeding all the time.

"We're happy with it, but it's not finished."

"But it probably won't ever be finished, our hedges are still young and some plants are just hanging on at the moment."

The garden trail, which supports Zeal and the Cancer Society, is from January 26-27, 10am-5pm, for $20 per person, per day available from Gus Evans Nurseries Waikanae, Twiglands Garden World Johnsonville, Harrisons Gardenworld Peka Peka, Palmers Garden Centre Plimmerton, Paraparaumu I-Site and any trail garden or Waikanae Park and Ride Car Park ticket booth on the day.