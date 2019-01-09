A stalwart of Coastguard Kapiti Coast has been recognised in the New Year Honours List.

Pete Dixon, from Paraparaumu, is a recipient of a Queen's Service Medal for services to Coastguard.

He said receiving the accolade was "very surprising but a great honour".

"You never go into anything like this thinking of the rewards."

For over 30 years Pete has volunteered his time with Coastguard Kapiti Coast which has units in Paraparaumu and Waikanae.

He joined the Kapiti Boating Club in 1986 before joining the Coastguard unit a year later.

"When we first moved up here, I joined the Kapiti Boating Club as a way of getting involved in the community and getting to know people.

"Coastguard was part of the boating club then and I was asked if I would like to join the Coastguard.

"Here I am 31 years later."

He has held various positions in the club and became vice commodore in charge of the Coastguard unit from 1989 to 1992.

Pete, who is a life member of the club, has been an active member operational crew member of the unit attending most search and rescue operations over three decades, working his way up to the role of senior master.

He has also been a member of the inaugural board of Coastguard's central region from 2003 to 2015.

Pete played a key role in setting up a Coastguard-based air patrol unit in Kāpiti including negotiating with a local flying club who outfitted one of their planes including instrumentation he raised funds for.

He also took air patrol training at the Royal New Zealand Police College, in Porirua, later training many other Coastguard volunteers.

Pete, who has also been active in sourcing a replacement vessel for the Paraparaumu unit, has loved his Coastguard involvement.

"When I first joined it was about myself gaining knowledge and learning the safety aspects of the area, then being able to give that back and share it with others who have since joined.

"It's a wonderful camaraderie within the group and both Paraparaumu and Waikanae units provide a vital and professional service to the community.

"Being in Coastguard is about being a team player so in part this award is shared with the units."