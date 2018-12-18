Tayla Mason's New Year will look very different to last year's after being given the opportunity of a lifetime to live and work with New Zealand equestrian power couple Tim and Jonelle Price at Mere Farm in the United Kingdom.

Following her mum around at horse shows from a young age, Tayla started riding at 4 years old, began competing at the age of 9 and captained the winning Oceanic Young Rider team at the NRM National Three Day Event Championships against Australia in 2015.

"I had horses in my blood and as I got older I just became more competitive."

After meeting and working for Tim and Jonelle two years ago, Tayla, who hails from Waikanae, was approached to be the Prices' rider after their previous rider decided to leave.

"A few months ago Jonelle messaged me and said their rider was leaving and asked me if I would be interested in taking their riding position.

"It was pretty cool, it was like waking up to a message that changed my life. So I gave her a call and decided, even though not every single detail did line up, that I was going to do it.

"It was pretty easy to decide in the end that I was going to leave New Zealand for now, take my horses over and try and make it work over in the UK."

The Prices have 24 working horses at the moment and they are often away competing, meaning that Tayla as their rider will be schooling them while they're away.

With many challenges ahead Tayla is looking forward to furthering her knowledge and getting to compete overseas.

"I've been lucky enough to be offered this job and it allows me to go off into a safe environment knowing people are going to look after me.

"I'm pretty excited to take on the competition over there but also have the guidance of two of the best riders in the world at the moment.

"Ultimately my goals are to be picked on the New Zealand team for a world championship and with help from Tim and Jonelle hopefully that will happen."

The World Equestrian Games and the Olympics are next on the list with Tayla believing the accessibility of the UK will aid the achievement of her goals.