About 100 people came together for a moving vigil for tourist Grace Millane at Paraparaumu Beach on Saturday night.

Giving up a beautiful summer's night to pay tribute to the British tourist who was murdered in Auckland, people stood in unity advocating for a non-violent culture.

The vigil was organised by Jemima Dellabarca.

"I organised it because I felt our community would appreciate an outlet for their grief.

"This beautiful young woman touched so many people and we are so embarrassed and so upset that this happened in our country.

"I felt it was also a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness of the large issues of violence toward women in New Zealand.

"Statistics show New Zealand has the highest rate of reported violence towards women within the developed world.

"This is an absolutely outrageous statistic and needs to change."

Speeches were made by Kāpiti's It's Not OK champions Kāpiti mayor K Gurunathan and Paraparaumu Beach School principal Jess Ward along with Kāpiti College head girl Sophie Hanford.

"We were also honoured to have Rob McCann from White Ribbon support this event and say a few words.

"Tanira Kingi led everyone in Whakamoemiti and Peyton Morete sang Amazing Grace, touching everyone in the audience.

"There was such a strong family atmosphere and strong feeling of whanaungatanga."