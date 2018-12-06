Waikanae Library and Service Centre was closed last week as a precaution due to the presence of toxic mould and today the council has announced the library will be closed for the foreseeable future, as the toxic mould is more widespread than initially thought.

Regulatory Services group manager Natasha Tod said the Waikanae Library air quality testing was carried out to assess whether leaks and water damage in the library building posed a risk to the health and safety of staff and customers.

Two concerning types of mould were found to be present on both levels of the building, which are common in water-damaged areas, and there are leaks and water damage in the library.

"Expert contractors have been onsite this week and the level of toxic mould in the building is more widespread than they first anticipated.

"This means that it's not an easy fix so the library will remain closed for the foreseeable future while we gather more information to help inform next steps.

"We know this isn't ideal but the health and wellbeing of our staff and our community is our priority."

In the meantime Waikanae Library customers are encouraged to use libraries and services centres in Paraparaumu and Ōtaki or access services online at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz.

There is also a book return bin set up at Mahara Gallery which will shift to the Cameo Drop in Centre across from Sunday Cantina on Monday.

"We acknowledge this isn't ideal and apologise for the inconvenience it's causing."

"We're currently looking at alternative ways to provide services in Waikanae and are focused on getting them up and running as quickly as possible.

"The current temporary arrangements will remain in place in the meantime.

"Our staff are making this a priority and we'll keep everyone in the loop as we move through this process."

If customers have any concerns, questions or feedback, they can call 0800 486 486.