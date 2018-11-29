She may only be 12 years old but Paraparaumu Beach School student Imogen Davidson is already achieving highly across a number of areas inside and outside of school.

Last week Imogen was recognised for her efforts receiving the school's Board of Trustees Outstanding Achievement Award presented by screen writer Nick Ward.

For about the last 16 years the school has been giving out the award which recognises students who have achieved at a very high level, either inside or outside of school, sporting, academic, cultural pursuits and/or community service.

Boad of trustees staff representative Cath Franks said, "This award is not given out every year, it is not just given to anyone. Every year the board asks for nominations but not every year there is someone worthy of this award."

Imogen received the award for her commitment and achievement across a number of areas, and notably Guiding.

She has recently been awarded Guiding New Zealand's Aoraki Award which is the culmination of three years work and the highest award possible as a Girl Guide Imogen has shown dedication and commitment along with achieving to a high standard in other interests which include hockey, drama, kapa haka, debating, EPRO8 (Engineer Problem Solve and Innovate), cross-country and has also been a student counsellor and was awarded the Speech Cup.

"This level of achievement requires extraordinary levels of commitment and dedication and Imogen is a well-deserved recipient of this year's outstanding achievement award," said a statement from the board of trustees.

"Paraparaumu Beach School was also particularly pleased to have New Zealand screen writer Nick Ward at the school to present Imogen with the award."

With her parents and granddad in attendance, Imogen was presented the award at a special assembly.

"I was not expecting it, I was really surprised," she said.

Doing so many extra-curricular activities, Imogen said her favourite was Guiding because of the different activities it involves along with her favourite sport, hockey.

At the assembly Nick, screen writer of Second-Hand Wedding, inspired the students with his take-home message, "Don't follow your dream, chase it."

Nick talked about his biggest fear as a youngster — words.

Being dyslexic, Nick was afraid of words.

Always looking at pictures in books instead of reading them he would tell stories through comic strips.

"I had to face the thing that scared me because I wanted to tell stories and to get there I had to get beyond the things I was scared of.

Firstly facing his fear of words, the next fear Nick had to face was leaving his comfortable, well paying job in advertising.

Deciding that working for someone else was not for him, he decided to chase his dream of being a writer and working in film and television.

"I have now just got the biggest break in my life, I'm now writing a show for HBO.

"I faced my fears and chased my dreams and I hope you too chase your dreams like Imogen is chasing hers."