The second Caroline Boyd Memorial Walk/Run will be held on Sunday in Queen Elizabeth Park from 11.30am.

The event celebrates the life of Caroline, 56, who was tragically killed by an out-of-control motorist in Wellington Rd, Paekākāriki, last year while she was out for a morning run.

Caroline was a keen runner throughout her life and regularly took part in 10km and half marathon events.

Caroline Boyd.

The course, which follows a run Caroline used to do through the park, features a 10km run and a 5.5km walk or run.

Participants, who will be starting by the Paekākāriki Memorial Hall, are encouraged to wear odd socks (even serious runners) as a special way of remembering Caroline.

Caroline once turned up to an interview with non-matching shoes.

Afterwards participants can go to Paekākāriki School where there will be food and refreshments.

Last year over 400 people took part in the event with many asking if the event, organised by her family, would happen again.

Proceeds from the walk/run event will be donated to the Caroline Boyd Memorial Fund which is an endowment fund under the registered Nikau Foundation charity.

The fund will seek advancement of initiatives close to Caroline's heart: youth, women and local community.

Last year $3000 was donated to Paekākāriki School to pay for extra curricular activities.

This year the fund stands at just over $47,000 with the aim to build the fund to $75,000 which means it can be established in perpetuity.

Once again the family will contribute $1 for every $1 raised through this event.

To enter go to www.enteronline.co.nz, contact carolineboydtrust@gmail.com, or enter on the day (bring cash — there is a slight discount).

While the event starts at 11.30am, people need to be at the hall before 11am to register.

Feedback from last year:

■Thank you for creating this event and running it so capably. It was very special to be able to participate both in memory of Caroline and as a community-supporting event.

■What a wonderful thing you all did on Sunday. Caroline would be thrilled with you all, and so proud.

■You are united as a family, trying to stay positive, inclusive of friends and family, and trying to make something good come from such a tragic event. We loved being able to take part and remember Caroline in this positive way is such a great idea.

■If you have the energy to do it again, then yes, we would definitely support you again.