“I discussed with the shopkeepers including the owner of the hairdressing shop, which the wall adjoins, about brightening up the space and getting rid of the graffiti, by creating a mural.

“The hairdressing shop owner is English and really into street artist Banksy which gave me some ideas about involving the wall, with the painting, to open up the space.

Wilhelmer said the theme was water.

Anja Wilhelmer in front of her mural. Photo / David Haxton

“I’m from Austria. When I got here, what surprised me was the drinking water didn’t taste good.

“If I talk about New Zealand, everyone says it’s so green and beautiful, but the water quality didn’t really fit, so I wanted to shine some light on that.”

She has received funding from the Kāpiti Coast District Council for the acrylic-coated murals, which will be in sections, and run the length of the alleyway.

“I’ve had quite a few people stop and watch, or talk about art, which has been cool.”

Wilhelmer is using paint donated to her.

“I’m a keen recycler. Before I started I got in touch with some local people who gave me paint. I’ve got a big collection of paint now.”

Wilhelmer has been passionate about art from an early age.

“When you’re about 10 [in Austria] you can choose to go to a school that focuses on something.

“I always went to art classes so I went to a school where a lot of the time was devoted to art and in the end got a diploma.”

Her interest in murals was encouraged by learning from a street artist in San Francisco.

Now living in Waikanae, Wilhelmer is a yoga teacher at Waikanae Yoga Wellbeing, but creating art remains important.

She’s created art on a coffee cart, in a pizzeria, a clothing shop, and now the alleyway, and is keen for other opportunities.

Wilhelmer also does art workshops called Breathe and Draw as well as some children’s art classes.



