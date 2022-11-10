Angela Enoka holds a hairstyling trophy alongside Georgia Wilson. Photo / David Haxton

There was a slight problem when Angela Enoka found out Bridgerton was the style theme for a major hairdressing competition - she hadn’t seen the high rating historical-romance television series.

But a quick Google about 1800s hair and she soon got the gist.

The theme was the senior category of the coveted annual Patrick Cameron Hair Instagram Challenge.

Results of the challenge would be announced at The Industry Awards which celebrate the best in New Zealand’s hair, beauty and barbering industries.

Enoka was au fait with the general concept of the challenge having won in 2017 when the theme was goddess.

She became excited about the Bridgerton theme but knew she would have to draw on all her skills from many years as a senior hairdresser.

But first she needed to find a model who had long hair and was confident having their photograph taken.

Enoka put the call out on social media which led to Georgia Wilson, 17, who enjoys dance, being chosen.

Wilson’s fine hair was crimped, had lots of product put into it, hair extensions added, wire cage sewn in for support, and hair felt (made from cut hair on the saloon floor) which went around the cage.

“It took three hours to execute.”

A costume was sourced from Coasters Musical Hire and a few others touches including ostrich features which Enoka bought online.

A good friend of Enoka’s, who is a photographer, took a series of amazing images at the stunning Greenmantle Estate Lodge.

But then they discovered only mobile phone photographs could be entered.

“I had three photographs only to choose from, which I had taken, so submitted them.”

Georgia Wilson, 17, models a Bridgerton hairstyle created by senior hairdresser Angela Enoka.

The entries were culled to six finalists and then, at the awards night in the Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre, where over 450 people gathered, Enoka was declared the winner.

Enoka, who attended the awards with some colleagues from Lifestyle Hair, in Paraparaumu Beach, was “amazed”.

“I had no speech prepared so had to wing it.”

She texted Georgia with the good news.

“I was really excited,” said Georgia, who quickly told her mother Rachel Wilson especially as she had been a great help with things like the costume.

Afterwards Enoka told Cameron she hadn’t watched Bridgerton who replied that her creation “reeked Bridgerton”.

Enoka’s prize is a mentoring day with Cameron at this Taranaki home which includes travel and accomodation.

“I’ve been there before, after my win in 2017, so will see if we can target different things because I need a bit more confidence with doing social presentations and stuff like that”.

Enoka has been involved in the hairdressing industry “coming up to 40 years”.

It started when she did a six-month hairdressing course in Palmerston North where she came first in practical and second in theory.

“I wanted to have an apprenticeship with one of the best in the industry.”

Hairdressing icon Cathy Davys took her under her wing at her Masterton saloon.

“I’ve spent 10 years in Wellington working for George Janis, did an overseas stint in that time, and then, after having kids, came to Kāpiti where I’ve been for 22 years.”

And despite a busy lifestyle, she’s now watched Bridgerton.

