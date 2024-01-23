Andy Ross in his barber's shop in Maclean St, Paraparaumu Beach. Photo / David Haxton

Andy Ross has been cutting hair in his shop at Maclean St, Paraparaumu Beach, for close to three decades. From Old Blighty to Kāpiti, it’s time to catch up with the barbering maestro.

What are some of the things you enjoy about living on the coast? I enjoy the wide range of recreational facilities available. I particularly enjoy the cycling, golf, river walks, and views, complemented by our balanced climate, which makes the coast even more enjoyable, as well as the many wonderful people who live in it. Accessibility is also a plus. It’s so easy to walk, bike or drive around, with our capital city so close. With a safe community and environment, and the best family I could wish for, I can call the Kāpiti Coast my home.

What led you into the world of barbering? Sixteen and fresh out of high school, I applied for many jobs. One day, I was having my hair cut and was offered an apprenticeship and position as a barber. It soon became my one and only job opportunity. Over the years, everything fell into place and I knew barbering was the thing for me.

Where have you worked and for how long? My barbering apprenticeship startet in the outskirts of Norwich, my birthplace and where I grew up, in 1990. I spent three years there, before moving to Esher, Surrey, and working in a multitude of hospitality positions while continuing as a barber, then returning to Norwich for a quick stint as a chef in 1995 and moving to Chessington, Surrey. I worked in hospitality for a time there, and in 1996 moved to Kāpiti with my girlfriend, whom I married in 1997, and began Andy’s Barber Shop and Tobacconist, later shortened to Andy’s Barber Shop.

Some of the scissors at Andy's Barber Shop.

What do you enjoy about being a barber? People make the highlights of my career. Over 30+ years, I’ve managed to meet and interact with many amazing people, ranging from war veterans to sporting stars, celebrities and good, honest, hard-working people.

What are the challenges of running your own business? Post-Covid has brought some challenges along with it, and running a business in the current climate has meant diversifying and changing the way we work. Over 90 per cent of our work is now booked, as opposed to the only walk-in ways of pre-Covid.

You’ve got lots of Formula 1 caps in your shop, how did the collection develop? Over the years, clients who’ve worked directly with F1 or in the motorsports industry have passed on some memorabilia, kindly and caringly donated, and from the first donation, the collection only grew larger!

Who is your favourite F1 driver and why? My favourite has to be the second-time world champion, Fernando Alonso, of Aston Martin. At age 42, he’s still competitive with the new and upcoming racers, while also managing to put up a fight with the seasoned champions.

Various racing caps in Andy's Barber Shop.

How do you like to spend your free time? I love to spend time with friends and family and also enjoy the recreational facilities and benefits of the coast mentioned previously, including, but not limited to, walking, cycling, Saturday football, golfing and a night up at Club Vista playing snooker and pool. One might describe me as a very active person.

What are your biggest pet peeves? People who can’t put their rubbish in a bin or take it home with them, those who tailgate, and people who drive at night with no lights on whatsoever. Those people really wind me up.

People might not know but ... I’m a spin instructor at CityFitness, and I’ve worked in Maclean St for 27 years.

What is your guilty pleasure? I was brought up with my father working for Rowntree Mackintosh (a chocolate and sweets factory), which was famous for producing many well-known confectionery, like Kit Kat, Smarties, Quality Street and Yorkie bars, so naturally, I may have a sweet tooth.

Andy Ross' father John, pictured in 1986, was a truck driver for Rowntree Mackintosh Confectionary.

The most memorable Norwich City FC game you’ve seen? Bayern Munich vs Norwich at Munich’s Olympiastadion in the second round of the Uefa Cup in 1993. With a goal from Mark Bowen and an excellent volley from Jeremy Gross (considered the best goal in Norwich’s history), the visitors won 2-1. It was the first time Bayern Munich had lost against an English team on home turf, a record held for a long while. I watched it in a pub.

What does it take to be a long-term Canaries [Norwich City] supporter? Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion in the last decade have both been promoted and relegated in the English Premier League, requiring a lot of patience and unwavering support and determination for the team.

Describe competing in the Lake Tāupo Cycle Challenge enduro (320km) in 2015. It started at 1.30am. It was a mild 16 degrees, rain was light and there was no wind. My first lap was too fast and, in a group of five, I covered the first 150 kilometres in just under 5½ hours. A burst appendix three months earlier meant my training was a little under par. It wasn’t enough to support me the last 170km. Having cycled that distance, 120km alone, the physical and mental challenge makes you find out a lot about your inner self. Just before Tūrangi, a 12-strong Polynesian group, raising mental health awareness, picked me up on their own enduro challenge, as one of them. We finished together in a very emotional and inspiring finish, supported by my friends and family. It was mentally and physically exhausting, to say the least.

What’s your go-to local eatery? Trusty Sunlong Takeaways next door. A bacon, egg and cheese burger, for lunch on a long day, and good old fish and chips for the family. Another trusty one is Ben’s Roasts, for my wife. The occasional Thai and Indian as well.

Advice to my younger self would be ... Embrace change. Believe in yourself. Some people aren’t always as they seem. Be ready and prepared for anything.

- This Q&A appears in the latest Celebrating Kāpiti spring/summer magazine.