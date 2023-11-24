Andrew MacLeod’s painting.

Former Paekākāriki resident and artist Andrew MacLeod has donated his retrospective painting, titled The Locals, to the Paekākāriki Station Museum.

The painting is based on a photograph taken by passing Japanese businessmen in 1962, and depicts a group of children who were outside Porter’s milk bar (now the Beach Road Deli) in Paekākāriki.

MacLeod’s painting is set outside Aspel’s pub, with the rail line and Paekākārii Hill as a backdrop.

The people depicted in MacLeod’s painting include the Harvey boys, whose parents ran the local taxi, Tony Hooper, who played in several bands including The Heartbreakers and The Bulldogs Allstar Goodtime Band, and Noel Crombie, who is a percussionist and designer with the band Split Enz.

Another Paekākāriki contemporary who is not featured in the painting is Lindsay Field, who performed with Tony Hooper and went on to a musical career in Australia as a member of the John Farnham band, and more.

The museum was delighted to be gifted MacLeod’s painting, which captures a little piece of Paekākāriki history.

Paekākāriki has a strong history of producing artists from many disciplines, including some of the people in the painting.

It is now on display at Paekākāriki Station Museum, along with a small exhibition relating to some of those in the painting - Noel Crombie and Tony Hooper, which consists of bios, images, record sleeves, and a few photos from their era.

The Details

What: Andrew MacLeod’s The Locals painting

When: Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 3pm

Where: Paekākāriki Station Museum



